Buckingham Palace says Prince Harry's wife Meghan has given birth to a baby boy.

The palace says the 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex's firsborn son weighs 7 lbs, 3 oz, and that the Duchess and the baby are both "healthy and well."

Prince Harry says that he and Meghan are still thinking of names for the new child.

She and 34-year-old Harry didn't disclose the location they chose for the birth. Throughout Meghan's pregnancy, they never revealed the baby's due date.

The couple married at Windsor Castle last year. They have moved into nearby Frogmore Cottage, a royal residence on the grounds where they held their wedding reception.

Journalists and well-wishers have been camped out for days in Windsor, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) west of London.

The baby will be seventh in line to the British throne and Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.