WASHINGTON — Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want to wish you a Merry Christmas with a holiday greeting card they just released on Twitter. Baby Archie is front and center in the card that says, "Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone!"

Last year they released their first Christmas card after just tying the knot. That card featured a photo from their royal wedding reception.

As People reports, members of the Royal family join Queen Elizabeth each year at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England for a Christmas celebration. The family opens their presents on Christmas Eve instead of Christmas Day. They then attend a church outing on Christmas Day followed by lunch and other celebratory activities.