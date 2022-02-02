4 arrested in connection with overdose death of 'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams

Authorities say the men continued to sell fentanyl-laced heroin amid apartment buildings even after knowing that Williams had died from one of their products.

NEW YORK — Four men have been charged in the overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams, a federal prosecutor said Wednesday.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams and New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the four were charged in a criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court in a narcotics conspiracy alleging the distribution of fentanyl-laced heroin that resulted in the death of Williams, who gained fame playing Omar Little on “The Wire.”

New York City's medical examiner earlier ruled that Williams, 54, died of acute drug intoxication Sept. 6. He was found dead by family members in his penthouse apartment. At that time, the medical examiner’s office ruled Williams’ death an accident.

The U.S. attorney said the crimes and charges resulted from a “public health crisis."

“And it has to stop. Deadly opioids like fentanyl and heroin don’t care about who you are or what you’ve accomplished. They just feed addiction and lead to tragedy," the prosecutor said.

Sewell said police detectives in Brooklyn “lived this case, never relenting in their investigation until they could bring a measure of justice to Michael K. Williams and his family."

According to court papers, Williams' death resulted from drugs sold by a drug trafficking organization that has operated since at least August 2020 in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood.

Authorities said members of the organization sold the actor heroin laced with fentanyl Sept. 5.

The court papers contained photographs, including one in which defendant Irvin Cartagena can be seen executing the hand-to-hand transaction, authorities said. They added that the screenshots were taken from surveillance video.

It was not immediately clear who would represent Cartagena, 39, of Brooklyn, in court.