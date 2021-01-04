Microsoft Azure outage affects XBox Live and more across US

A large-scale outage of the Microsoft Azure cloud computing service was affecting users across the country and other Microsoft applications such as XBox Live and Microsoft Teams Thursday.
The outage tracking website Downdetector.com reported problems started around 5:30 p.m. ET. Within minutes, thousands of people reported issues with Azure.
Users were, concurrently, reporting issues with other applications including the games Minecraft and Rainbox Six Siege.
There was no immediate word on what led to the outage, but it appeared services were restored about 45 minutes later.