Center fielder Mike Trout is finalizing a record-breaking $430 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels, according to reports from ESPN and MLB.com.

The contract could keep Trout with the Angels for the remainder of his career. Trout was set become a free agent in 2 years, after the 2020 season. He is currently signed to a six-year $144.5 million deal. According to MLB.com, the new contract would add 10 years to the deal, meaning Trout would play for the Angels for an additional 12 years.

Under the new deal, Trout would receive and annual average of $35.8 million. This surpasses Zack Greinke's deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, for $34.4 million a year. Trout's contract also surpasses the $330 million contract that Bryce Harper signed with the Phillies earlier this month.

Trout has won two American League MVP awards and was the American League Rookie of the Year in 2012.