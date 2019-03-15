LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WZTV) - A middle Tennessee baby who was put into a medically-induced coma after reported abuse by her parents has been released from the hospital.

According to the AddilynStrong Facebook page, baby Addilyn is home safe and doing well.

AddilynStrong Update!!! This sweet angel is home safe and doing good!!! Please continue to pray for the long road ahead. Thank you to everyone for the love support and prayers and most of all to God for this...

A Middle Tennessee district attorney said this physical abuse case was "one of the worst" he's ever seen.

Father Michael Fisher, 30, was charged with attempted first degree murder and mother Brooklyn Tidwell, age 27, was charged with aggravated child neglect. Addilyn had to be airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after the incident in February.

Courtesy: Lawrenceburg Police

Addilyn's family fought for custody of the baby after she suffered multiple broken bones, severe internal injuries and bleeding on her brain.

Since the abuse, Addilyn's family said they have received an outpouring of support from the community.