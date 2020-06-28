'It's time to end it' | Mississippi lawmakers break deadlock, take first vote to change state flag

Governor Tate Reeves tweeted on Saturday that he will sign "a bill this weekend" should it make it to his desk

MISSISSIPPI, USA — After calls from retail giants, religious leaders and native celebrities, Mississippi lawmakers broke a deadlock and took their first step Saturday to remove a Confederate emblem from the state flag.

In a 85-34 vote, the Mississippi House voted in favor of the measure. The House needed 82 votes for it to pass.

“Whether we like it or not, the Confederate emblem on our state flag is viewed by many as a symbol of hate," House Speaker Pro Tem Jason White said before the vote Saturday. "There is no getting around that fact."

It's the first step and far from a done deal. The state's Senate still needs to approve the measure before it goes to the state's Republican governor, who has vowed to sign it.

"The argument over the 1984 flag has become as divisive as the flag itself and it's time to end it," Gov. Tate Reeves tweeted Saturday. "The job before us is to bring the state together, and I intend to work night and day to do it."

Last Tuesday, Walmart said it would no longer display the flag in its stores. That same day the Mississippi Baptist Convention called for a new flag saying lawmakers have a moral obligation to remove the controversial Confederate emblem.

Country music star and Mississippi native Faith Hill has also called on the legislature to change the state flag.

"I am a proud (Mississippi) girl and I love my home state," Hill tweeted June 25. "When I think of Mississippi, I think of my mom and dad, the church I grew up in, high school football and where I feel in love with music. Now, it is time for the world to meet the Mississippi of today and not the Mississippi of 1894.

"I understand many view the current flag as a symbol of heritage and Southern pride, but we have to realize that this flag is a direct symbol of terror for our black brothers and sisters," Hill went on to say.

If the bill clears the Senate and is signed by the governor, a new commission will redesign the flag. The bill sets a September 14, 2020, deadline and calls for a state-wide special election in November to approve it.

The bill requires that the design remove the Confederate battle flag and include "in God We Trust".