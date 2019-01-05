TUCSON (KVOA) – When Alice Martin picked her daughter up from daycare she immediately noticed the 15-month-old was acting fussier than usual.

When she went to give her a bath she realized why. Bite marks covered the child’s back, arms and shoulders.

“Just seeing that on my daughter is not okay,” Martin said.

Martin said her daughter was bitten more than 25 times by another child while at the Creative Beginnings daycare in Tucson.

“I was taking off her onesie after dinner to give her a bath, they were just there. It was horrible,” Martin said.

Records obtained by News 4 Tucson show that both the Tucson Police Department and Arizona Department of Health Services are investigating what happened.

However, Martin said officials told her it can be difficult to prosecute a daycare.

“It’s very hard to prosecute daycares especially with younger children who can’t talk to tell what happened. So it’s basically just my word against a daycare’s,” said Martin.

News 4 Tucson reached out to Creative Beginnings. The person who answered the phone confirmed the child was enrolled at the facility. They declined to comment on the alleged incident.

Martin said she just wants other parents to know what happened to her child. A post on Facebook has been shared hundreds of times.

“It shouldn’t happen ever. Is kind of my feeling so if anything can be done to keep this from happening to someone else,” said Martin.