VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police say 11 people are dead following a shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. The suspected shooter is also dead following a shootout with police.

Virginia Beach Police Chief Jim Cervera said the suspect was a current, longtime employee of Virginia Beach Public Works who opened fire and shot "indiscriminately" at workers inside an operations building in the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on Friday afternoon.

Chief Cervera said there were 11 victims killed total, in addition to the suspected gunman who was killed by police in a shootout.

Six people were hurt, including a Virginia Beach police officer.

A spokesman for Sentara Healthcare said five patients have been taken to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and one patient was taken to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, but was taken by Nightengale to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to the Level I Trauma Center.

There is no immediate word on the extent of the victims' injuries.

Municipal Center, Building 2 holds several city governmental operations, including Public Works.

A spokesperson for the FBI confirms the bureau is assisting Virginia Beach Police.

In a tweet, Gov. Ralph Northam said he was monitoring the situation and to "please stay away from the area and follow all instructions from law enforcement."

Families and loved ones of employees at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center who are not hearing anything can go to Princess Anne Middle School at 2323 Holland Road.