WASHINGTON — As President Donald Trump finished his State of the Union address, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up the copy of his speech that she was given. She said it was a "manifesto of mistruths."

Trump delivered his speech to a joint session of Congress Tuesday on the night before the Senate will likely vote to acquit him Wednesday in the impeachment trial.

As mostly Republicans and some guests applauded and cheered Trump, Pelosi started ripping up the speech a few pages at a time.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., tears her copy of President Donald Trump's s State of the Union address after he delivered it to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Vice President Mike Pence is at left. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Caught in the halls of Congress afterward, Pelosi explained her actions.



"Because it was a manifesto of mistruths," she said.

Pelosi told another reporter as she was leaving the House chamber that it was the "courteous thing to do, considering the alternatives."

It wasn't the only awkward moment of note between the two.

When Trump arrived in the House chamber earlier in the evening, he handed Pelosi a folder with a copy of his speech and she put her hand out for a handshake.

The president instead turned to face the chamber.

The Democrat shrugged it off. She sat behind the president during the speech, just a few feet away.

When asked about it later, she said "We always extend a hand in friendship."

The House Speaker traditionally invites the sitting president to give their State of the Union address before Congress. Pelosi was asked if she would ever invite Trump to deliver the speech again.

"Hopefully not. I'm expecting another president nine months from today," Pelosi said.

The White House responded to Pelosi's actions of ripping up the speech by tweeting that "Speaker Pelosi just ripped up: One of our last surviving Tuskegee Airmen. The survival of a child born at 21 weeks. The mourning families of Rocky Jones and Kayla Mueller. A service member's reunion with his family. That's her legacy."

Others, in turn, criticized Trump for not shaking Pelosi's hand.

