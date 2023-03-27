'Family's worst nightmare': Biden, Tennessee leaders react to Nashville school shooting

The president once again called on Congress to pass legislation banning assault-style weapons, following another deadly school shooting.

WASHINGTON — From prayer requests, to calls for Congressional action, elected officials at all levels are responding to the Nashville school shooting that left six people — three of them children — dead.

President Joe Biden called on Congress again to pass legislation banning assault-style weapons, saying schools need more protection from gun violence that is "ripping at the very soul of the nation."

"It’s heartbreaking, a family’s worst nightmare," he said Monday afternoon, speaking at a scheduled White House event for female business owners. "I want to commend the police who responded incredibly swiftly, within minutes in the danger ... I call on Congress again to pass my assault weapons ban. It's about time that we started to make some more progress."

First lady Jill Biden spoke about the shooting during a National League of Cities conference in Washington.

“I am truly without words. And our children deserve better,” she said. “We stand – all of us, we stand – with Nashville in prayer.”

Local, state officials

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said he was "closely monitoring the tragic situation" at The Covenant School.

"As we continue to respond, please join us in praying for the school, congregation & Nashville community," Lee wrote on Twitter.

Democratic state Rep. Bob Freeman, whose district includes the school, called the shooting an “unimaginable tragedy."

“I live around the corner from Covenant and pass by it often. I have friends who attend both church and school there,” Freeman said in a statement to the Associated Press. “I have also visited the church in the past. It tears my heart apart to see this.”

Numerous other local and state officials responded to the shooting via social media, including:

Nashville Mayor John Cooper: "In a tragic morning, Nashville joined the dreaded, long list of communities to experience a school shooting. My heart goes out to the families of the victims. Our entire city stands with you. As facts continue to emerge, I thank our first responders and medical professionals."

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-TN: "Chuck & I are heartbroken to hear about the shooting at Covenant School in Nashville. My office is in contact with federal, state, & local officials, & we stand ready to assist. Thank you to the first responders working on site. Please join us in prayer for those affected."

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-TN: "Devastated and heartbroken about the tragic news at Covenant School. I'm grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their heroic actions. I am monitoring the situation closely, and my office is in contact with local officials & available to anyone needing assistance."

Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-TN: "My heart breaks for all of those involved in today’s terrifying incident at the Covenant School. Join me in praying for the students, faculty, first responders, and Covenant community as we await further details regarding this tragedy."

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-TN: "Kelly and I are praying for everyone at The Covenant School, especially the families of the shooting victims. No one should have to go through that kind of horrific event or lose a loved one like that. I'm so thankful to those brave folks who brought down the shooter and took care of the students and their families."

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, R-TN: "Brenda and I are heartbroken to hear about the shooting at Covenant School in Nashville. We are grateful for our brave police and first responders who selflessly responded and are still onsite. Please join us in praying for everyone affected by this tragedy."

Rep. Scott DesJarlais, R-TN: "Amy and I - as well as our entire office - are praying for everyone at Covenant School in Nashville. Please stay away from the area, allow first responders to work, and give parents an opportunity to access a pickup area at Woodmont Baptist per direction of local authorities."

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-TN: "My family and I are devastated by the tragedy that took place at The Covenant School in Nashville this morning, We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the families of those lost. As a father of three, I am utterly heartbroken by this senseless act of violence. I am closely monitoring the situation and working with local officials. Thank you to the brave first responders who have provided support throughout this tragedy."

Rep. John Rose, R-TN: "My heart breaks for the victims of this senseless tragedy. Chelsea and I pray for those immediately impacted and the entire community as we grieve the loss of precious life. I am extremely thankful for the quick response of the MNPD, Nashville Fire Department, and emergency and first responders. I am monitoring the situation closely, and my staff stands ready to help our community in any way possible."

Rep. Mark Green, R-TN: "Camie and I join Tennesseans in prayer for The Covenant School community. Our hearts are with you. While we await more information from first responders, we pray for each student and faculty member."

Rep. David Kustoff, R-TN: "Roberta and I are heartbroken to hear of the shooting at Covenant School in Nashville. Thank you to law enforcement & first responders for your brave actions in response to this tragedy. Please join us in praying for the students, administrators, and families of those affected."

Rep. Steve Cohen, D-TN: "This horrifying incident at an elementary school in which three children and three adults have been confirmed killed is yet another reminder that we must keep guns from the wrong hands. Whatever the senseless motive for this killing, Tennessee must find a way to strengthen its comparatively weak gun laws in an effort to save innocent lives."