A nationwide outage of a third party system has been causing problems for DMV locations around the U.S. on Monday.

Several states posted online to let residents know that they were unable to issue drivers licenses because of an outage tied to the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators.

The Tennessee Department of Safety posted a statement from the AAMVA that explained that for about two hours on Monday "the network that connects motor vehicle agencies across the United States to each other and to various verification services experienced an outage."

"During this time, there was no ability to process messages that support transactions of driver licenses and motor vehicle titles. This outage prevented a number of motor vehicle agencies from issuing driver licenses and vehicle titles during that time," the statement read.

The AAMVA statement added that the outage lasted from 10 a.m. until 12:20 p.m. EST and service has now been restored.

The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration posted shortly after 1 p.m. EST that the "nationwide outage impacting our driver's license services has resumed."

The Virginia DMV said around 1:35 p.m. EST that service has been restored but customers should expect slow processing times due to the large volume of transactions in the queue.

States that had reported issues from the outage included Tennessee, Virginia, Maryland, Rhode Island, and Colorado.

Starting Oct. 1, 2020 anyone 18 or older will need a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or ID card to fly in the U.S. The easiest way to tell whether or not your state-issued license is a REAL ID is whether you have a star marking the upper top portion of the card.

Homeland Security fact sheet showing examples of REAL ID markings on driver's licenses.

Homeland Security