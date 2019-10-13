The final NBA exhibition game in China went off mostly as planned Saturday, but the league faces backlash from the Chinese government after the general manager of the Houston Rockets addressed the Hong Kong protests.

The protests started back in March. Unlike the rest of China, Hong Kong is not fully under China's one-party government but has operated as a free democracy since leaving Great Britain's control in 1997.

That freedom is now in jeopardy. Rockets GM Daryl Morey tweeted last week in support of the Hong Kong protesters but then quickly deleted the tweet and apologized.

China is the second biggest market for the NBA outside of the United States, bringing in $4 billion in television licensing and merchandising.

"We are not apologizing for Daryl exercising his freedom of expression," said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

Some Chinese companies are cutting ties with the NBA over the tweet.

China's broadcasting authority says they will re-evaluate the relationship with the league going forward.

The NBA canceled the regular press conference after Saturday's exhibition game, not allowing players or coaches to speak to the public.

Hong Kong's fight for freedom is one issue where many leaders across the county are also staying largely silent, with few comments coming from Democrats, Republicans, or the president.

