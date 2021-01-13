Netflix plans to release a new movie every week in 2021

The popular streaming platform unveiled its 2021 slate of new movies featuring award-winning stars and filmmakers.

WASHINGTON — Netflix is kicking off 2021 right with new movies every single week.

The popular streaming platform said on Tuesday that it has a slate of dozens of films on tap featuring award-winning stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Sandra Bullock and Dwayne Johnson, and filmmakers, Adam McKay, Jane Campion and Paolo Sorrentino.

In a press release, Netflix listed all of the movies that would be coming throughout 2021. However, not every movie was assigned a specific release date

Here's the list of movies Netflix plans to offer in 2021 (in alphabetical order):