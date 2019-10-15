Netflix will stop supporting older Roku devices starting December 1, multiple reports indicate. Viewers who don't have an HDMI TV may be left hanging.

HDGuru reports Roku players dating back to 2008 are affected. CordCuttersNews says its the first two Roku models that are affected, citing a Roku spokesperson.

Those most at risk of losing Netflix without an upgrade are reportedly those whose TVs require composite or component RCA-type inputs. So in addition to upgrading their Roku devices, some users may need to get an HDMI-capable TV.

CordCuttersNews says if your Netflix app doesn't support autoplay next, then your Roku device will be losing access.

RELATED: How much money is Facebook, Google worth to you?

RELATED: 'Stranger Things' renewed for fourth season, teases new setting