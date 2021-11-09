Never forget: 9/11 images that will stick with us forever

As the events of that day unfolded on American soil, and on live TV, journalists captured images that will remain in our memory.

Saturday, on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, President Joe Biden traveled to each site of the 2001 attacks: New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The locations represent the brave memories of Americans in the face of death, as former President George Bush expressed during the Saturday ceremony in Shanksville.



As Vice President Kamala Harris said Saturday at a ceremony honoring the victims of Flight 93, "In a time of outright terror, we turned towards each other."