Disney released a new trailer and poster for the upcoming animated "Frozen II" Tuesday.

In what appears to be a continuation of a theme that started in the first trailer, we see Queen Elsa swimming underwater, where she is met by a horse. The horse then disappears in a cascade of water bubbles. Elsa then surfaces above the water in what appears to be a storm.

Next, we see the family of trolls rolling around as rocks, passing by Kristoff before approaching Elsa and Anna.

"Elsa, the past is not what it seems," a troll says. "You must find the truth. Go north across the enchanted lands and into the unknown. But, be careful."

Throughout the narration, there is breathtaking scenery, a scene of Anna and Olaf going over a waterfall on a small boat, Elsa displaying her powers, and large, scary creatures.

"We have always feared Elsa's powers were too much for this world," the troll continues. "Now we must hope they are enough."

After dramatic music goes to silence, Anna says, "I won't let anything happen to her."

The new poster features Elsa and Anna in a foggy, wooded area.

The sequel debuts November 22.

Movie poster for Walt Disney Pictures' "Frozen II."

Disney