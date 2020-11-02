Voters in three small towns cast the first ballots in the New Hampshire primaries Tuesday and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota has the early lead. And in a write-in twist, one candidate received votes as both a Democrat and a Republican.

With all the votes in Dixville Notch, Millsfield and Hart's Location tabulated, Klobuchar has eight votes. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts tied with four votes. Entrepreneur Andrew Yang has three votes. Former vice president Joe Biden and former mayor Pete Buttigieg have two votes.

In Dixville Notch, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg appeared as a write-in candidate with two votes on the Democratic side and one vote on the Republican side. Bloomberg has been a Democrat, Republican and independent in his career.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and businessman Tom Steyer each received one Democratic vote.

President Donald Trump, expected to easily win the Republican contest, was leading by a wide margin following the early vote. But it was not unanimous. In addition to a vote for Bloomberg, there was one vote for former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld.

This story is developing. More details to come.