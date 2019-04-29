Warner Bros. Pictures has announced the release date for the next “Fantastic Beasts” film inviting Wizarding World fans to theaters on November 12, 2021.

This will be the third installment in the five-film series. The announcement was made by Ron Sanders, president of Worldwide Theatrical Distribution and Home Entertainment.

“J.K. Rowling created an awe-inspiring universe that has captivated people of all ages, taking us on an extraordinary magical journey,” Sanders said.

The first two films were released in 2016 and 2018, according to CNN. Production on the new film will begin Spring 2020.

“We all believe this release date will give the filmmakers time and space to allow their artistry to truly flouris and deliver the best possible film to our fans,” said Toby Emmerich, Chairman of Warner Bros. Picture Group.