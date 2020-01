WASHINGTON — Several NFL social media accounts had a messages posted to them Monday saying "everything is hackable," which have now been deleted according to reports. The NFL said Monday that a group called "OurMine" was responsible.

Twitter accounts for the NFL, along with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers appeared to have been accessed and had messages posted to their feeds, USA Today reports. The Instagram page for the Minnesota Vikings also had multiple posts from what appeared to be the same group or individual.

The NFL responded Monday on Twitter saying "A hacking group called 'OurMine' has hacked the #Bears, #Packers, #Chiefs and #NFL twitter accounts," and they posted a screen shot of what the messages the accused group wrote on the pages.

The messages posted said "Hi, we're Back (OurMine). We are here to Show people that everything is hackable." The group even gave an email address and a social media handle, stating "to improve your accounts [sic] security Contact us"

The NFL's Facebook page along with the Buffalo Bills and the Houston Texans experienced similar nefarious access, USA Today reported. Twitter profile photos were also deleted.

In 2016, the Twitter account for the NFL was also hacked and a message was posted on the feed wrongly stating commissioner Roger Goodell had died. Yahoo News reported that it was an 18-year-old student from Singapore who pleaded guilty to multiple charges related to that incident, and was given 24 months of probation .

