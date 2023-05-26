'NFL Sunday Ticket' will continue to be available to DirecTV for Business customers

The NFL reached a seven-year agreement with Google last December to distribute the package to residential customers after it had been on DirecTV since 1994.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The NFL's “Sunday Ticket” package will continue to be available to restaurants, bars, hotels and other businesses that have DirecTV for Business.

DirecTV reached a multiyear agreement with EverPass Media on Thursday to provide the package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games on CBS and Fox to its business clients. The agreement does not apply to DirecTV's residential customers.

Mike Wittrock, DirecTV's Chief Sales and Service Officer, said in a release that his company services more than 300,000 commercial establishments.

NFL owners gave EverPass Media the contract to distribute “NFL Sunday Ticket” during the league meetings in March. EverPass is funded by RedBird Capital Partners with the NFL. The league's strategic investment arm 32 Equity also has an equity investment.

DirecTV for Business also has the same arrangement nationally with Amazon Prime Video for NFL “Thursday Night Football,” MLS for its Season Pass package and Apple TV+ for “Friday Night Baseball” to carry games on their satellite equipment.

The NFL announced last year that it was partnering with Youtube TV rather than DirecTV for a seven-year deal to stream the Sunday Ticket program.

The seven-year deal is worth a little more than $2 billion per season. The package had been on DirecTV since 1994. The satellite provider paid $1.5 billion per year on an eight-year contract that expired last season.

Early-season pricing for current YouTube TV subscribers will range from $249 to $289 while it will be $349 to $389 for non-subscribers who will access it through YouTube Primetime Channels.