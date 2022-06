Nissan recalls about 323K SUVs; hoods can open unexpectedly

WASHINGTON — Nissan is recalling nearly 323,000 Pathfinder SUVs in the U.S. because the hoods can unexpectedly fly open and block the driver's view.

The automaker says in documents posted Tuesday by U.S. safety regulators that dust and dirt can accumulate on the secondary hood latch. That can cause it to malfunction and stay unlatched even when the hood is closed. The hood could fly open if the main latch is inadvertently released or not closed properly after engine service.