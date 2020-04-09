Former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Donald Trump announced the honor during a news conference at the White House Friday afternoon.

President Donald Trump announced the honor during his daily press conference Friday afternoon.

Trump said he received letters from a number of prominent college football coaches, including Nick Saban and Urban Meyer, politicians and others recommending Holtz receive the honor.

"We looked at Lou's life and his career, what he's done for charity and the football, it's obvious he was a great coach, but what he's done beyond even coaching," Trump said.

Holtz spoke last week to the Republican National Convention, attempting to appeal to Trump's religious voters, saying "nobody has been a stronger advocate for the unborn than President Trump."

He called Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris "Catholics in Name Only" during the speech.

Holtz coached college football for 33 years, most notably leading the Fighting Irish for 11 seasons from 1986-1996. Notre Dame won the national championship in 1988, finishing with a 12-0 record.

The Fighting Irish compiled a 100-30-2 record under Holtz, who retired following the 2004 season after six seasons coaching the South Carolina Gamecocks.