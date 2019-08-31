ODESSA, Texas — One suspect is dead, and one victim has also been killed in shootings around two Texas cities, KWES reports. Police say there were at least two suspects in the shootings, but it's unclear which suspect is dead.

Police say there are "multiple gunshot victims" from the shootings, which happened between Odessa and Midland.

At 5:29 p.m. CDT, Midland police said there was no longer an active shooter situation.

Police believe two suspects were in two separate vehicles that they hijacked, one a gold/white small Toyota truck and the other a U.S. mail carrier truck. The Midland Police Department believes the suspects traveled to Home Depot where they stole the mail van and the small Toyota truck.

The Midland Police Department said that the suspect in the small truck had a rifle, The Associated Press reported.

There appear to be multiple shooting locations, and police asked drivers to stay off the road and stay inside.

Multiple areas were on lockdown, including UT Permian Basin.

