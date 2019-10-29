NASHVILLE, Tenn. — How extreme is too extreme when it comes to haunted houses? Well, tens of thousands of people are signing a Change.org petition calling for authorities to shut down McKamey Manor in Tennessee.

They’re calling it a “torture chamber under disguise.”

The owner, Russ McKamey, makes no bones about just how terrifying the hours-long experience really is. He makes anyone who wants to attempt it sign a 40-page legal waiver, pass a drug test, get cleared by a doctor – and provide proof of medical insurance.

That’s because the ordeal goes far beyond a few costumed characters making your heart race. As McKamey told The San Diego Union-Tribune, in 2015 – in response to people who claim to have suffered serious injuries – “They know the truth that I have footage of everything.

"I tell people they’ll get cuts and bruises. It’s aggressive. But these people weren’t injured like they say they were.”

He’s so confident no one can complete the experience, he offers $20,000 to anyone who does – and he’s never had to pay up. This YouTube video of participants calling it quits has millions of views.

McKamey Manor’s website does include the following disclaimer:

“Be warned, MCKAMEY MANOR, is not your standard (boo) haunted house. This is an audience participation event in which (YOU) will live your own Horror Movie. This is a rough, intense and truly frightening experience."

The people signing the online petition, however, say – it’s just “torture porn.”

