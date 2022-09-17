Pat Sajak on hosting 'Wheel of Fortune': 'Getting near the end'

Sajak, 75, didn't indicate whether he has concrete plans to retire soon.

LOS ANGELES — Pat Sajak, the 40-year host of "Wheel of Fortune," hinted recently that his time on the show may soon come to an end.

"Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. It's been a long [time]. We're not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near," Sajak said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight published Thursday. "... It's an honor to have been in people's living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We're happy and proud."

Sajak, 75, didn't indicate whether he has concrete plans to retire soon. As the hosting legend has made similar comments in past interviews, it's unclear exactly how "near" the end may be. As part of recent contract renewals, he and co-host Vanna White are set to stay with the show through at least the 2023-2024 season.

Sajak did, however, remark on the show's long run — it has aired since its premiere in 1975.

"In most television shows by this time, you would have said, 'That’s probably enough,' but this show will not die," he joked, adding "It appears I may go before the show."

"Wheel" is the longest-running syndicated game show in the U.S. and has inspired several spinoffs. One of those is "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune," the third season of which premieres Sept. 25.

White told Entertainment Tonight that she's most excited for rapper Snoop Dogg's appearance on the celebrity spinoff. Sajak, however, is still hoping someone else will eventually sign on as a contestant: Meryl Streep. It's also a wish he's shared in past interviews.