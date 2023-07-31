'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens has died at 70

"Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit," a statement on the actor's official Facebook page said.

Paul Reubens, the actor best known for his role as Pee-wee Herman, has died at 70 years old after a private, years-long battle with cancer. His death was announced via the actor's verified social media pages.

"Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness," a statement in the Monday post read. "Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."

The post included a message attributed to Reubens: "Please accept my apology for not going public with what I've been facing for the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you."

According to the page, Reubens said donations could be made in honor of his late parents to Stand Up to Cancer or organizations researching or supporting care for people with dementia or Alzheimer's.

The actor's death was met with an immediate response from fans and fellow entertainers on social media.

"Paul Reubens was like no one else - a brilliant and original comedian who made kids and their parents laugh at the same time," wrote television host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel. "He never forgot a birthday and shared his genuine delight for silliness with everyone he met. My family and I will miss him."

"Love you so much, Paul," wrote actress Natasha Lyonne. "One in all time. Thank you for my career & your forever friendship all these years & for teaching us what a true original is."

