At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

The pileup occurred during a period of high winds that caused a dust or sandstorm which reduced visibility, the highway patrol said.

KANOSH, Utah — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said.

The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.

Five of the seven people killed were in one vehicle, while two others were in another vehicle, and several children were among the dead, Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Rhoden told KUTV in Salt Lake City.

“We have vehicles all over. Several vehicles tried to swerve off the roadway. We have vehicles that are flipped up on their sides,” Rhoden said. “One of the vehicles that was pulling a trailer, the trailer has pretty much completely been destroyed and is on the freeway.”

I-15 remained partially shut down late Sunday. Traffic was redirected around the crash site.

We have updated our news release to reflect the latest number of fatalities in the Millard County: 7

Kanosh is located about 160 miles (258 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.

