A plane has skidded off the runway at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport, crashing into a field and breaking into pieces.

Authorities say three people have died and 179 people were injured in Wednesday's crash landing and were sent to the hospital.

Passengers were seen being evacuated through the cracks in the smashed plane operated by low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines.

NTV television reported that the plane caught fire after skidding but said it has been extinguished.

The plane, belonging to low-cost airline Pegagus, arrived from the city of Izmir.

Istanbul Gov. Ali Yerlikaya said the Boeing 737 with 183 passengers and crew members on board failed to "hold onto the runway" in bad weather and skidded into the ditch from a height of about 98 feet. Turkish TV channel NTV broadcast a recording of air traffic control telling the pilots that previous flights had reported strong tailwinds.