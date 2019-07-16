After just eight months on the job, Dr. Leana Wen will be stepping down as president of Planned Parenthood over "philosophical differences," according to a statement Wen shared Tuesday afternoon.

"I just learned that the @PPFA Board ended my employment at a secret meeting. We were engaged in good faith negotiations about my departure based on philosophical differences over the direction and future of Planned Parenthood," Dr. Wen wrote on Twitter.

In a second statement, Dr. Wen said she believes in the importance of representing abortion care as a health care issue, rather than a political one.

Dr. Wen was the first physician in nearly 50 years to serves as the organization's president.

Planned Parenthood confirmed Dr. Wen's departure in a tweet.

"We thank Dr. Wen for her service and wish her the best in her next venture," the tweet said.

The organization named board member Alexis McGill Johnson acting president and CEO. Planned Parenthood described her as "a renowned social justice leader and tireless advocate for reproductive rights and access to quality, affordable health care."

The move comes as the organization is facing increased political threats from the Trump administration, which seeks to roll back access to abortions.