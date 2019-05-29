Don't have enough Pokémon in your life when you are awake? The Pokémon Company is now developing Pokémon Sleep.

The company announced Wednesday that Pokemon Sleep app "uses an embedded accelerometer to track your time sleeping and sends this information to your smartphone via Bluetooth."

Reuters reports Pokemon Sleep will look at how long a user sleeps and when they wake up to change gameplay, but no other details were immediately available.

It's reported that this new app could help spread the appeal for Pokemon beyond hardcore gamers and reach more casual fans who are into tracking their health and sleep.

The company said it will launch sometime in 2020.