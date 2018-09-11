HAMPSTEAD, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina have responded to reports of an active shooter at a high school.

Capt. James Rowell with the Pender County Sheriff's Office tells WECT-TV that the scene at Topsail High School remains active, and there were no immediate reports of injuries Friday.

Pender County Schools said it was "taking all precautions" and its campuses on the eastern side of the county were on lockdown. It told staff at Topsail Elementary, Topsail Middle and Topsail High to report to Lowe's Foods in a tweet.

Pender Schools also told parents not to drive their children to school yet, as the schools were on lockdown.

There has been a reported active shooter situation at Topsail High School. Pender County Schools is taking all precautions to ensure the safety of students and staff. — Pender Schools (@penderschools) November 9, 2018

At this time, all campuses on the eastern side of the county are on lockdown. Buses for Topsail Elementary, Topsail Middle, and Topsail High are being staged at Lowe’s Foods across from Topsail Elementary. — Pender Schools (@penderschools) November 9, 2018

Reports of an active shooter came in around 6:30 a.m. According to Topsail High School's website, school begins at 8:30 a.m.

Topsail High School is located near the coast in Hampstead, about 20 miles north of Wilmington. It has around 1,300 students enrolled.

In May, an 18-year-old student was found in the school's parking lot with a large knife strapped to his leg and three other knives. A 16-year-old boy who authorities say armed himself with a semi-automatic rifle after hearing about that potential attack also was arrested.

