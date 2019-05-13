SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Search crews are trying to find a missing toddler in Eastern Kentucky.

News outlets report 22-month-old Kenneth Howard was reported missing Sunday night by his family.

Magoffin County Rescue Squad Chief Carter Conley says crews searched all night for the boy before taking a break Monday morning to regroup. He says search efforts will begin again in the late morning.

Crews have been using a drone with thermal imaging to help with the search effort and plan to use dogs when efforts resume.

According to WLEX 18 in Lexington, Ky., several other counties are offering their assistance.

“I think the child got out the back door of the house. The way that the house sits, you’re looking down the road. So for the child to get down the road, his dad would’ve been able to see him,” said Robert Prater, director of the EMA and a friend of the family.

The community is still hoping and praying to find Kenneth and bring him home.