Los Angeles police say initial reports that shots were fired at the memorial for rapper Nipsey Hussle Monday night were "not accurate." This follows multiple media reports that shots were fired and two people were injured.

"Our men and women are on scene and making every effort to protect everyone in attendance at the Nipsey Hussle vigil," LAPD tweeted. "Reports of shots fired at the vigil do not appear to be accurate. We do have injured in the chaos and are attempting to restore order."

Initial tweets from reporters cited police saying shots had been fired. One reporter said two people appeared to be hit by vehicles as they tried to run away.

Hussle, 33, was standing outside the clothing store he opened in the Los Angeles neighborhood Sunday afternoon where he grew up when a gunman opened fire, killing him and injuring two others.

Police have not announced any arrests or identified any suspects in the case.

Hussle was a beloved figure both his neighborhood and the hip-hop community, and his death brought mourning and tributes from politicians , musicians and professional athletes.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated two people had been shot. It should have stated that shots were fired and two people were injured, according to media reports citing police. Police later said reports from the scene of shots fired were inaccurate.

This is a developing story.