President Biden to give update on US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

In mid-April, Biden announced the end to Afghanistan’s “forever war” and declared all U.S. troops would be withdrawn from the country by Sept. 11.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is scheduled to update the nation Thursday about the work underway to pullout U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

The U.S. Central Command said Tuesday that 90% of the withdrawal of U.S. troops and equipment from Afghanistan is complete. The U.S. says the last troops will be gone by August.

Since mid-April, when Biden announced the end to Afghanistan’s “forever war,” the Taliban have made strides throughout the country. But their most significant gains have been in the northern half of the country, a traditional stronghold of the U.S.-allied warlords who helped defeat the Taliban in 2001.

Biden had previously promised U.S. troops would be gone from Afghanistan by Sept. 11 of this year.

Biden is scheduled to speak from the White House at 1:45 p.m. Eastern.

Earlier this month, the U.S. military left Bagram Airfield, which for nearly 20 years was the epicenter of its war to oust the Taliban and hunt down the al-Qaida perpetrators of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America.

The Taliban on Thursday seized another key Afghan border crossing, this time with Iran, according to an Afghan official and Iranian media.

It was the third border crossing the insurgents have taken in the past week, after previously seizing crossings with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The Taliban wins have caused some countries to close their consulates in the region, while Tajikistan has called up reservists to reinforce that country's southern border with Afghanistan.