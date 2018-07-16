Well Amazon Prime Day got off to a "ruff" start Monday afternoon, so they brought in some good boys to calm down customers who were barking mad.
It was a "paw-sitively" problematic kickoff to the company's biggest annual event.
Many customers who visited Amazon's website and app right around 3 p.m. Eastern when the deals began were met with disappointment, but some very good dogs.
The company's error screens featured a variety of four-legged friends.
People took to social media to express their frustration but seemed enthusiastic about all the pups, with many including the hashtag #DogsofAmazon.
As of 3:30 p.m., Amazon has yet to issue any statement regarding the Prime Day website problems.
It should be noted that direct links to sales appear to still be functioning.