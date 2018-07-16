Well Amazon Prime Day got off to a "ruff" start Monday afternoon, so they brought in some good boys to calm down customers who were barking mad.

It was a "paw-sitively" problematic kickoff to the company's biggest annual event.

Many customers who visited Amazon's website and app right around 3 p.m. Eastern when the deals began were met with disappointment, but some very good dogs.

The company's error screens featured a variety of four-legged friends.

People took to social media to express their frustration but seemed enthusiastic about all the pups, with many including the hashtag #DogsofAmazon.

Had I wanted to shop for a new dog, I'd be all set. #PrimeDayFail — Jamie Madden (@JMadd7383) July 16, 2018

Amazon HQ

-Sir our servers are unable to handle the #PrimeDay traffic..

-Oh no... we will need more dogs!!!#DogsofAmazon pic.twitter.com/5xla3ZhJ7W — Raul Gonzalez (@rago_14) July 16, 2018

Okay, so how much are these doggies in the browser window, Amazon? #PrimeDay pic.twitter.com/ya42Voy3uA — ℂ𝕠𝕦𝕣𝕥𝕟𝕖𝕪 (@CourtneyWRocket) July 16, 2018

As of 3:30 p.m., Amazon has yet to issue any statement regarding the Prime Day website problems.

It should be noted that direct links to sales appear to still be functioning.

