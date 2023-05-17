x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nation World

Prince Harry, Meghan in 'near catastrophic car chase,' spokesperson says

The couple’s office says the pair and Meghan’s mother were followed for more than two hours by half a dozen vehicles after leaving a charity event in New York.
Credit: AP
FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

NEW YORK — A spokesperson for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan said Wednesday the couple were involved in a car chase while being followed by photographers.

The couple’s office says the pair and Meghan’s mother were followed for more than two hours by half a dozen vehicles after leaving a charity event in New York on Tuesday.

It said in a statement Wednesday that the chase “resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.” It called the incident “near catastrophic.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Western Heights redevelopment project to include playground, park and new housing

Before You Leave, Check This Out