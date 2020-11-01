INDIOS, Guayanilla — A 5.2 magnitude earthquake has hit Puerto Rico, where the U.S. island territory has had several large earthquakes leaving hundreds of thousands of people without water and power.

The United States Geological Survey says the 5.2 earthquake happened Friday night and was followed shortly afterward by another couple quakes, magnitudes 3.9 and 3.7.

New shelter communities have been popping up across southwest Puerto Rico as people refuse to return home after the series of strong earthquakes.

Many families say their walls are cracked, their houses have collapsed or they’ve been indefinitely evacuated after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake that prompted the U.S. to declare an emergency.

Thousands are staying in shelters and sleeping on sidewalks.

The continuing seismic activity and strong aftershocks have delayed recovery efforts, caused the spike in people staying in government shelters.