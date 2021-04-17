Queen sat alone in chapel at Philip's funeral

Queen Elizabeth, in her grief, sitting apart from her family members arrayed around the church.

Queen Elizabeth II sat alone in the quire of St. George’s Chapel during the funeral of Prince Philip, the man who was by her side for 73 years.

Following strict social distancing rules during the pandemic, the queen was an example even in grief, sitting apart from her family members arrayed around the church. Just 30 mourners were allowed to attend the service at St. George’s on the grounds of Windsor Castle, where the queen has been shielded from COVID-19.

Other royals who had been in family bubbles sat together.

The service began with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, entering the chapel ahead of the coffin, followed by Philip’s children and three of his eight grandchildren, as a four-member choir sang “I am the resurrection and the life.”