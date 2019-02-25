R&B star R. Kelly is expected to appear in court after spending the weekend in a Chicago jail following his arrest on sexual abuse charges.

Kelly's attorney, Steve Greenberg, says a judge will assign a trial judge to the case during a brief hearing Monday. Kelly is expected to attend.

The 52-year-old Kelly was charged in a grand jury indictment unsealed Friday with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving four victims, three of whom were minors.

A judge on Saturday set bond at $1 million, requiring the Grammy Award-winning singer to pay 10 percent. Among the conditions of release is that Kelly have no contact with females younger than 18.

R. Kelly is one of the best-selling music artists of all time. He remains jailed as confidants make arrangements to pay the $100,000 bail needed to free him.