Reese’s has given peanut butter lovers another reason to look forward to the summer.

The seasonal Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs will be around this weekend for Easter, but the company is looking to make these treats last all year round by freezing them and making them available again for the summer.

However, only a select lucky few will be able to enjoy these delightful desserts well after the Easter season.

Starting Tuesday, April 16 at 3 p.m., the company’s social media channels will post a link for fans to claim their eggs on a first come, first serve basis. The offer will run through April 19, at 3 a.m.

Reese’s will then select the winners to be delivered 36 de-thawed Eggs when the temperatures begin to warm up.

The company has not clarified exactly when this will happen in the summer.

“We know our fans dread the end of Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs season,” Jan Grinstead, Easter manager said in a release. “So, we wanted to surprise them with a chance to get their hands on our iconic Eggs long after Easter.”