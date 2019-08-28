LONDON, UK — British opposition lawmakers are reacting with fury to reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will seek a suspension of Parliament to hamper efforts to quash a no-deal Brexit.

The BBC reported that Johnson will use the Queen's Speech — normally a formality that outlines the legislative agenda — to suspend Parliament. The decision to hold the speech on Oct. 14 will be made later today.

RELATED: Boris Johnson's party defeated in UK election

RELATED: Boris Johnson officially becomes UK prime minister

The timing means that lawmakers would be unlikely to have enough time to pass laws blocking the U.K.'s exit from the European Union without a negotiated deal.

Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "So it seems that Boris Johnson may actually be about to shut down Parliament to force through a no deal Brexit. Unless MPs come together to stop him next week, today will go down in history as a dark one indeed for UK democracy."