Bethesda, Maryland — An active shooter has been reported at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, according a Maryland congressman at the site.

Maryland Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger wrote on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that he is currently at the medical center, where they have been told there was an active shooter.

The congressman added that he is safe and currently in a room with 40 others.

I am currently at Walter Reed Medical in Bethesda where we've been told there is an active shooter. I am currently safe in a conference room w/ approx 40 others. — Dutch Ruppersberger (@Call_Me_Dutch) November 27, 2018

The official U.S. Navy account tweeted it was aware of the reports but there has been "no confirmation" of a shooter.

#BREAKING: We are aware of reports of an active shooter at Naval Support Activity Bethesda. No confirmation. More to follow as available. — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) November 27, 2018

Employees at the hospital reported on social media about receiving notifications of a code white active shooter situation. The alerts urged people to shelter in place and move all patients and staff to secure locations.

From employee sheltered in place at Walter Reed.. when I asked what he is hearing/seeing. https://t.co/q1YlTV7Q1j — Adam Longo (@adamlongoTV) November 27, 2018

A doctor at the hospital tweeted video showing heavily armed law enforcement officers in the area, but noted she hadn't heard any shots.

Inside Walter Reed right now after the active shooter announcement. Was looking on Twitter for news and it's filled with people questioning the safety of their loved ones. Building 19 in lockdown. Haven't heard any shots. Multiple agencies responding. Hopefully false alarm. pic.twitter.com/xNDKyEuN56 — Lindsey Migliore, DO (@DrMigliore) November 27, 2018

Another employee at the hospital posted a screenshot of a notification sent to her phone. She said she was currently hiding in a closet with a patient and two other employees.

Active Shooter at my job. Walter Reed Hospital. pic.twitter.com/ee3fXlqO6K — A'Jada 🧡 (@nattyby__nature) November 27, 2018

I'm hiding in a closet with a patient and two co-workers. Lights off. I have no idea where everyone else in my department ran to. I just hope everyone is safe...... — A'Jada 🧡 (@nattyby__nature) November 27, 2018

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

