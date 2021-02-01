Multiple Republican Senators to object to certifying election results

The growing group of GOP lawmakers, led by Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, is making a last-ditch effort to prevent Joe Biden being declared the 2020 presidential winner.

Multiple Republican Senators have announced that they plan to object to certifying state Electoral College votes Wednesday. The growing number of GOP lawmakers in the group is being led by Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas who released a statement Saturday.

In the statement, Cruz's office said, "The election of 2020, like the election of 2016, was hard fought and, in many swing states, narrowly decided. The 2020 election, however, featured unprecedented allegations of voter fraud, violations and lax enforcement of election law, and other voting irregularities."

Republican lawmakers speaking out and urging an audit before the certification process on Jan. 6 include U.S. Senators Ted Cruz of Texas, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, James Lankford of Oklahoma, Steve Daines of Montana, John Kennedy of Louisiana, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, and Mike Braun of Indiana. Also, Senators-Elect Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Roger Marshall of Kansas, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee and Tommy Tuberville of Alabama are also in the group.

The statement release by the Sen. Cruz-led group said, "A fair and credible audit-conducted expeditiously and completed well before January 20-would dramatically improve Americans' faith in our electoral process and would significantly enhance the legitimacy of whoever becomes our next President. We owe that to the People."

RELEASE: My statement in advance of the Electoral College certification process on January 6, 2021. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) January 2, 2021

The Republicans involved are urging Congress to appoint an Electoral Commission that would have "full investigatory and fact-finding authority" which would conduct an "emergency 10-day audit" of the election results in states where returns were disputed, Axios reported.

The House and Senate are set to meet for a joint session on Wednesday when individual Electoral College counts from each state will be announced.

Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had hoped to avoid the spectacle of a last-ditch effort to contest Joe Biden's 2020 presidential win. And, according to Axios, McConnell has said that the Jan. 6 vote would be "the most consequential" the Senator has ever cast in his career.

As the Associated Press reported, McConnell warned GOP senators not to participate in raising objections. The Senate majority leader said it would be a terrible vote for colleagues. Lawmakers will be forced to choose between the will of the outgoing president and that of the voters.

Several Republican lawmakers have signaled that they are under pressure from constituents in their home states to show that they are fighting for President Trump in his campaign to stay in office.

Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri became the first GOP senator this week to announce he will raise objections when Congress meets to affirm Biden’s victory in the election on Wednesday. It will force House and Senate votes that are likely to delay — but in no way alter — the final certification of Biden's win.

A number of Republicans in the Democratic-majority House have already said they will object on Trump’s behalf. They only needed a single senator to go along with them to force votes in both chambers.