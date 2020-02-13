A new photo of Robert Irwin cuddling a koala has fans swearing he looks just like his dad, late environmentalist and wildlife expert Steve Irwin.

Robert posted the photo to Instagram Tuesday and people immediately saw the resemblance. Like Steve, Robert was wearing the famous khaki uniform.

"Did anyone else think this was Steve at first? Beautiful moment captured," said one person in the comments.

"I legit thought this was Steve," said another.

"You look so much like your dad in this photo! Bless you both."

And the sentiment went on.

People compared it to a shot of Steve holding a Koala in the early 2000s.

Steve was killed in 2006 when he was attacked by a stingray off the coast of Australia. His children have continued his legacy of protecting animals.

