More than 600,000 bottles of prescription drugs used to treat high blood pressure and cholesterol are being recalled because the bottle caps are not child-resistant.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says Sandoz is recalling about 636,000 bottles of Losartan Potassium 50mg tablets and Ezetimibe 10mg tablets. The bottles do not meet the standards for the Poison Prevention Packaging Act and could lead to children being poisoned.

The recalled bottles have “Sandoz,” the name of the medication, dosage, and NDC on the front of the bottle labels and the lot number and expiration date on the side of the bottle labels. The recall includes the following:

Ezetimibe 10mg tablets that come in 30-count bottles with NDC number 0781-5690-31. There are 23 lots of the 30-count bottles affected. See all the lot numbers here.

The Ezetimibe 10mg tablets that come in 90-count bottles with NDC number 0781-5690-92. There are four lots associated with the recalled 90-count bottles. See all the lot numbers here.

The Losartan Potassium 50 mg tablets that come in 30-count bottles with NDC number 0781-5701-31. It has lot number HV9471 and a recall date of February 202

No illnesses have been reported with this recall.

Anyone with these bottles is urged to keep them hidden from children and contact Sandoz for a free replacement child-resistant cap. Sandoz can be contacted at 800-525-8747 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday-Friday or online at www.us.sandoz.com and click on “Patients and Customers” then “Product Safety Notices.”

Consumer Product Safety Commission