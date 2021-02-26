US implicates Saudi crown prince in journalist Jamal Khashoggi's killing

A newly declassified U.S. intelligence report says Saudi Arabia's crown prince likely approved an operation to kill or capture a U.S.-based journalist.

WASHINGTON — Saudi Arabia's crown prince likely approved an operation to kill or capture a U.S.-based journalist inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, according to a newly declassified U.S. intelligence report released Friday that could escalate pressure on the Biden administration to hold the kingdom accountable for a murder that drew bipartisan and international outrage.

The central conclusion of the report was widely expected given that intelligence officials were said to have reached it soon after the brutal Oct. 2, 2018, murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a critic of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s authoritarian consolidation of power.