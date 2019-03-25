More than 2,600 pounds of ready-to-eat Polish-style kielbasas sold nationwide are being recalled because they may contain pieces of metal, according to the USDA.

The products are:

1-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing “NORTH COUNTRY SMOKEHOUSE ORIGINAL OLD FASHIONED POLISH STYLE KIELBASA” with “USE BY 05/09/19.”

12-oz. vacuum-packed packages containing “NORTH COUNTRY SMOKEHOUSE *NATURAL OLD FASHIONED POLISH STYLE KIELBASA” with “USE BY 04/23/19.”

1-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing “KILCHURN ESTATE® SMOKED KIELBASA” with “USE BY 05/09/19.”

The products bear the establishment number "EST. 5390A" and were produced by North Country Smokehouse.

The problem was found after a review of consumer complaint records by federal inspectors. There have been no reports of injuries, according to the USDA.

Anyone who has these products is urged to throw them out or return them where you bought them.

North Country Smokehouse Natural Old Fashioned Polish Style Kielbasa.

USDA

.