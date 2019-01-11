GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - Big ideas sometimes come in small packages. That was the case for EvanMarie Brasington. The Greenville 11-year-old "kidtrepreneur" got an idea nearly two years ago to make one of her old pillows better.

She decided to put her own twist on the travel pillow. EvanMarie calls her invention Versillo, a portmanteau of versatile and pillow. The pillow is in the shape of an "E" and features an extra flap that can serve several purposes.

"I thought it would be better than most travel pillows, which are shaped more like a horseshoe," EvanMarie said. "They try to give you more neck support, but they fail at trying to do that.”

She has sold about 150 Versillos in about 45 days both online and in local stores. She has also filed patents in the United States, the European Union and China.

“It took a lot of effort to go door-to-door and get hit by those no’s," EvanMarie said. "We had to redo it multiple times and reuse the fabric we already used. Eventually we came up with a prototype.”

EvanMarie's mother Erin said the family spent several months working to come up with a model that could sell. She said the most difficult part of the process was communicating with manufacturers in China and going through different designs of the Versillo.

“To have her have this experience and go through the process of trying to develop a product and go into sales and do that type of stuff is a huge learning process for her," Erin said about her daughter.

EvanMarie said her love of theater helped her gain the confidence to sell her pillows. She said her next big idea will involve an adjustable cake slicer.