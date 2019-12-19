In the wake of President Donald Trump’s impeachment comes the last Democratic presidential debate of the year.

Thursday night’s debate in Los Angeles will feature the fewest number of candidates so far, just seven, a result of the Democratic Party’s stricter rules for qualifying.

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Billionaire Tom Steyer

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

This is the first of the six debates that will not include a black or Latino candidate. Concerns about the diversity of the Democratic field have increased since Sen. Kamala Harris announced on Dec. 3 that she was dropping out.

The host state, California, offers the largest haul of delegates, giving candidates their biggest host venue of the campaign. Yet with impeachment leading the news, the holidays at hand, and with thousands of moviegoers swarming to the theaters for the new "Star Wars" sequel, the debate isn’t expected to draw that much attention from voters. But it will also be the last big impression the candidates will be able to give before the new year.

The debate is being hosted by PBS and Politico and begins at 8 p.m. EST. It will air on PBS and be simulcast on CNN. Moderators will include PBS NewsHour anchor Judy Woodruff, Politico political correspondent Tim Alberta, PBS NewsHour national correspondent Amna Nawaz and PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor.

The next four debates are scheduled for January and February in the first four primary voting states. The Democratic National Committee has yet to announce the qualification criteria.